BOZEMAN — Bobcat Stadium may be quiet during the week, but by Saturday it will be filled with the sounds of game day. Getting to that moment takes plenty of work behind the scenes.

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From practice to game day, MSU student equipment manager helps keep Bobcats prepared

For MSU junior Claire Coil, that work starts well before kickoff.

“There’s a whole bunch that’s mixed into it,” Coil said. “We help with practice every day, we set up here before the players get here for practice, we do laundry, we clean up after practice.”

While football takes up plenty of her time, Coil’s plans after college are focused on a different field.

“I’m an elementary ed, then I’m going to get a certificate in special education and another certificate in child development,” Coil said.

Coil came to Bozeman from Colorado and quickly found a few reasons to feel at home.

“I like the cold, I like the snow and that’s what kind of drew me here first, and then I got a cool job, so it just kind of made sense,” Coil said.

That cool job is a position as a Bobcat football student equipment manager.

Since then, Coil has gotten a firsthand look at just how much goes into getting a college football team ready for game day.

“We set up all their lockers, we put their jerseys on their shoulder pads, make sure everyone has pants, gloves, they get two loops which hold all their game stuff,” Coil said. “So we set all that up in the locker room ahead of time.”

It’s work most fans will never see, but for Coil, the best part comes after all the preparation.

“I like seeing everybody happy when we win and when we score,” Coil said.

With the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Coil will once again be working behind the scenes, helping get everything in place before the Bobcats take the field.