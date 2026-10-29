ANACONDA — Owl Bar owner and friends of four people who were shot inside the bar on Aug. 1, 2025 were looking on in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County District Court for another status hearing for Michael Paul Brown, the man accused of killing patrons David Leach, Daniel Baillie, and Tony Paul, and bartender Nancy Kelley.

Watch here Michael Brown's latest court appearance:

Friends of those slain in Owl Bar shooting vow to show up at court until justice is served

One month after he was arrested, Brown pleaded not guilty to four counts of deliberate homicide, attempted arson, theft, and eluding a peace officer.

Several months after his initial appearance, Brown was found unfit to stand trial and has been appearing via Zoom from the state hospital for a string of status hearings.

At the status hearing in August 2026, Brown’s attorney asked for more time to obtain his military records.

Now the State is asking for more time for an independent psych evaluation.

David Gwerder and friends of those shot to death have been at every appearance, often expressing frustration with the long, drawn-out process.

However, after the hearing, Gwerder says the process now seems to be going somewhere.

"Well, it’s progressing slowly because they required an independent... what is it... head shrink. So, it’s going somewhere," said Gwerder.

As he waits for justice to be served, Gwerder says you can expect to see him at court.

"I come just so....I’m not going to let it go until it’s over with. Until he has a trial and it’s done and over with, you’re going to see me up here every time."

Brown's next hearing will take place in January 2026.