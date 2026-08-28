Former Dillon police officer found dead in Madison County on day of court appearance

DILLON — A former Dillon police officer who was facing criminal charges was found dead in Madison County last week.

Louis Ochoa was scheduled to appear in Beaverhead County District Court on Aug. 18 for an initial appearance on a felony charge of tampering with a witness or informant and a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct, according to court records. An official connected to the case confirmed Ochoa died on his court date in Madison County.

The charges against Ochoa were dismissed on Aug. 19, after his death.

Ochoa was charged in July following an investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation. He was fired from the department in April after allegations of misconduct came out.

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