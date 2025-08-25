Windy Rock Fire grows to 3,426 acres; evacuations ordered

DRUMMOND — The Windy Rock Fire northeast of Drummond has burned 3,426 acres and remains 0% contained as of Monday, according to fire officials.

The lightning-caused fire, which started Aug. 14, is being managed by Northwest Team 2 Complex Incident Management after transitioning from the DNRC County Assist Team early Monday. The fire has 519 personnel assigned, with public and firefighter safety the top priority.

Crews are reinforcing control lines with heavy equipment, dozer work, and shaded fuel breaks, while also building direct handlines along the northern edge and protecting structures near the OS/Garnet Mountain Property Association area and Cow Camp. Very Large Air Tankers and Type 1 helicopters are dropping retardant to slow the spread toward private property.

Warmer, drier weather with northeast winds gusting up to 25 mph is expected to contribute to active fire behavior overnight. Officials are monitoring Wednesday as a “watch-out day” due to abnormal weather patterns, with wet thunderstorms possible later in the week.

The Powell County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for residents in the OS/Garnet Mountain Property Association south of Helmville. BLM-managed lands in the fire area remain closed. Residents can call 406-846-2711 for evacuation updates or visit InciWeb for closure maps.

For more information, email 2025.windyrock@firenet.gov or call the public information line at 406-468-1906.