Montana experts give wildfire, fireworks safety tips ahead of Fourth of July

MISSOULA — Tall grass and large forested areas are at risk of burning during fire season in Western Montana, so it’s important to follow fire safety tips during the Fourth of July, and fire season.

Western Montana is an area that is highly susceptible to wildfires and with drier weather on the horizon, the fire risk will increase.

Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) fire prevention specialist Kristin Mortenson says making your house wildfire-ready is important as natural causes can start many fires.

“Make sure that you’ve done everything you can to prepare your home, your gutters are cleaned out, you’ve got debris off the roof you’re making sure you have a non-combustible zone around your home,” Mortenson advised. "So, simple steps to prepare your home and yourself for a wildfire are a great way to prepare for wildfire season.”

Mortenson also says around 75% of wildfires in Montana are human-caused and they can be started in a variety of ways.

Pete Giardino with the Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) lists improperly discarded cigarettes, trailer safety chains, and fireworks among some of the ways humans can start wildfires.

Giardino also has tips for those who plan to use recreational fireworks during the Fourth of July.

“If you have to shoot fireworks off do it in a safe location away from structures away from people away from vehicles away from dry grasses that can easily catch and start a wildland fire,” Giardino said.

“I know that can be challenging given the growth Missoula has seen over the last several years but fireworks are illegal within the city limits they are prohibited on state and federal property as well as county and city parks,” Giardino continued.