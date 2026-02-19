LAUREL — The Plenty Coups High School boys basketball team entered district playoffs Wednesday under dramatically different leadership after head coach Edward “Posey” Whiteman III was suspended amid misconduct allegations and the assistant coach resigned in solidarity with players.

JV coach Garren Goes Ahead found himself suddenly promoted to head coach just 10 minutes before the team was scheduled to leave for their game in Laurel.

Watch the full story here:

Plenty Coups basketball team faces coaching upheaval amid misconduct allegations

"A lot of emotions coming into this game," Goes Ahead said Wednesday. "Said you need to step in as head coach."

Goes Ahead had originally planned to attend the game as a supporter but stepped up when called upon.

"I was gonna come support the team," Goes Ahead said.

The coaching shake-up followed allegations made against Whiteman. While the district has not disclosed specifics, several parents told MTN News that Whiteman had entered the girls locker room while players were changing and had been suspended for two weeks earlier in the season. This most recent suspension appears to have addressed longstanding concerns within the program.

"It's been, yeah, you can tell. It's like, you know, like someone finally addressed the elephant in the room," Goes Ahead said.

Assistant coach Kobe Gutierrez resigned on Wednesday, saying he made the decision to support the players.

"If I had to sacrifice my coaching position, I would, because it's for the greater good," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez said he felt stepping aside was the best way to support the team during the controversy.

"That's where I thought I could support by, you know, stepping in and possibly giving out my position to support them," Gutierrez said.

MTN News Plenty Coups High School boys basketball head coach Edward “Posey” Whiteman III in a recent tournament team photo.

Gutierrez expressed frustration that student concerns weren't being adequately heard by school leadership.

"When the kids' voices aren't being heard, and they're being shut out from the board members, then that's what really, you know, ticked me off with the situation," he said.

While it's unclear who will coach the team full-time in the future, Goes Ahead said he's focused on maintaining team morale now and moving forward.

"Everyone's just concerned, you know? Like, as they should be, what went down and what we all heard. Just like, yeah, just trying to stay positive for the kids, you know? Like, and move forward from it," he said.

Pryor's next playoff game is Friday.

Related: Pryor coach faces unhappy parents after alleged locker room scandal