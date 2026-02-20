Fort Peck Lake rescue operation highlights winter ice concerns

Valley County Search and Rescue responded to an urgent call at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday after several people became stranded on a drifting sheet of ice on Fort Peck Lake and were unable to get back to shore.

Rescue crews mobilized eight personnel to the scene, deploying an airboat with three responders while five others remained in position on land ready to assist. With help from volunteers using side-by-sides, those trapped on the floating ice were successfully brought safely back to shore.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

Warmer winter creates dangerous ice-fishing conditions

The incident highlights unpredictable and potentially dangerous ice conditions that can develop this time of year, particularly when fluctuating weather patterns limit the formation of thick, stable ice. Officials say such conditions are expected to persist, and they urge caution for anyone considering venturing onto frozen water.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) officials echoed that sentiment, stressing basic ice-safety precautions.

FWP’s Dave Hagengruber, Region 4 communications and education manager, noted that residents and visitors should be especially vigilant when recreating on the ice, and it may not be advisable this season due to above-average temperatures that have delayed ice accumulation.

“Ice conditions can vary widely across a lake or reservoir, and what looks solid near the shore may be dangerously thin further out,” Hagengruber said. “This year, with warm stretches limiting ice formation, it might not be a good year to recreate out on the ice. Always check thickness with proper tools and never assume ice is safe.”

FWP and rescue teams remind the public that no ice is ever completely safe, and conditions can change rapidly with shifting temperatures and wind. Even if a surface appears solid, hidden weak spots can pose serious hazards.

As spring approaches and ice continues to thaw, officials recommend that people:



Avoid venturing onto ice unless it has been thoroughly tested, with a minimum of four inches of clear, solid ice recommended for walking.

Check ice thickness frequently as conditions may vary even over short distances.

Wear appropriate safety gear and let others know where you intend to go and when you plan to return.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to prioritize safety and to postpone ice-related activities until conditions are consistently safe.