Fast response stops Bozeman wildfire from reaching homes

BOZEMAN — Fire crews contained a wildland fire Tuesday Aug 26 at 12:25PM that threatened homes in the 9400 block of Nash Road, according to the Hyalite Fire District.

When firefighters arrived, they found about one acre burning in grass and mixed brush, with flames moving toward several residences.

Due to the potential for property loss, Hyalite Fire requested mutual aid from neighboring agencies. The fire was brought under control by 2PM, after burning roughly two acres.

No homes or other structures were damaged, though several fences were destroyed, officials said. One landowner was treated for possible smoke inhalation at the scene but was not taken to a hospital.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental.

Hyalite Fire District

In total, the response included six brush engines, five water tenders, two incident command vehicles, one structure fire engine, five Gallatin County sheriff’s deputies and an ambulance from American Medical Response. Assisting agencies included the City of Bozeman Fire Department, Fort Ellis Fire Service Area, Gallatin Gateway Fire District, Central Valley Fire District, Gallatin County Emergency Management, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and AMR.

The Hyalite Fire District thanked its partner agencies and urged residents to remain cautious during wildfire season.

“Report any fire as early as possible,” the department said in a statement.