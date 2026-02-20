BELGRADE — For the past six years, the Belgrade Community Library has selected a local book written by a Montana author for their "One Book Belgrade" program: A community read-along.

"We try to pick books that relate to local themes and that our community would be interested in," said Adult Services Librarian Emily Kingman.

Belgrade's annual community-wide book club begins March 5

Kingman added that the 2026 "One Book" selection is Beartooth by fly fisherman and Livingston local, Callan Wink.

"We felt it was a quintessentially Montana novel," said Kingman. "It discusses issues, land use and abuse, and explores themes of addiction, family, and brotherhood."

Throughout the entire month of March, the Belgrade library will host weekly events and discussions centered on the book's themes.

Kicking off on March 5, Kingman said their first event will include a conversation with Tara Ross and Nancy Martinz, Hosts of the Crime Off the Grid podcast.

"The events actually stand on their own, too," explained Kingman. "If you haven't read the book, the events are still free for anyone to attend."

The One Book program will wrap up with its capstone event on the evening of April 1.

The author of Beartooth, Callan Wink, himself will close out One Book Belgrade with behind-the-scenes stories of the novel and in the Montana landscape.

The final event will also include an audience Q&A.

"We invite anyone in the community to join," said Kingman. "Avid readers, or those who haven't read in a while, really anyone can join."

More details on the program and the weekly events can be found on the Belgrade Community Library website.

