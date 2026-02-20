BOZEMAN — A man arrested on Tuesday on College near 23rd Avenue could have a connection to Latin American drug distributors.

According to court documents, police arrested the man for driving under the influence and searched his car, where they identified a Santa Muerte statue with two red bandanas. Court documents say the statue is used as a figure of protection by drug dealers in Latin America.

Bozeman man arrested with potential ties to Latin American drug dealers

A spokesperson for Bozeman Police told MTN, “We don’t have much gang activity overall in Bozeman.”

Jail staff later identified a bag of contraband inside the man on a body scanner during the booking process, court documents stated.

“It is common for folks to smuggle drugs inside of their body,” said Sergeant Colter Metcalf of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. "They don't usually get away with it."

“If you get more people, you’re going to have more bakers, more restaurant owners, and also more gang members,” he also said. “So, I would say the increase in gang activity is very proportional to the growth we’ve seen in the Valley.”

The man is now being held with no bond.

Sergeant Metcalf advises the community to contact the sheriff’s office if they suspect drug or gang activity.