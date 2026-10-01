Fake pawn shop, ICE scenes and protests: Inside Livingston’s controversial film set

A film production has transformed several blocks of downtown Livingston into a fictional setting, complete with a pawn shop, Korean market and scenes involving immigration enforcement.

Watch citizens' reactions below:

Inside Livingston’s controversial film set

The production is drawing attention from residents and protesters, while a local food pantry says road closures associated with filming have affected access to its services.

The film’s working title is “Pawn Shop.”

Kaya Patten-Fusselman, executive director of the Livingston Food Resource Center, said she was initially surprised to see the businesses appear downtown.

“I saw the pawn shop, and I thought ‘that went up really fast!’ Then I saw the Korean market. I love fresh rice cakes. I was so excited.”

The Food Resource Center is located right at the filming site. Patten-Fusselman said one in eight people in the community rely on the center for food.

She said she was not aware that filming would restrict access to the center for several weeks until she contacted the city.

“I would have liked to say no, we can't have such restricted access for three weeks for our food pantry.”

The road directly in front of the food resource center is closed during filming. Patten-Fusselman said attendance at the center was down 17% Tuesday.

She also said some clients were stopped by security while attempting to access the center.

“Our clients were getting stopped by armed security guards who were leaning down and asking where they were going.”

Film draws political attention

The production has also drawn attention because of scenes involving immigration enforcement and protests.

During approximately two hours at the set Wednesday, MTN News observed scenes featuring ICE signage, a man being repeatedly run over and fake protesters setting part of the set on fire. The signage appeared to place the fictional scenes in Minneapolis.

Patten-Fusselman said she also witnessed a scene outside the food resource center involving a person being beaten with a baseball bat.

MTN News attempted to speak with someone involved in the production but was unable to obtain an interview.

Across the street, protesters demonstrated against the production.

Keegan Nashan, one of the protesters, said she watched filmmakers recreate the shooting of Renee Good, a Minneapolis woman who was killed by an ICE agent during an immigration enforcement operation in January.

“I watched them recreate Renee Good’s shooting over and over again.”

Nashan said watching the scene being recreated was upsetting.

She also said a local producer involved with the film told her the project was funded by conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro.

MTN News reached out to a local producer involved with the film for an interview but did not receive a response.

Despite her concerns about the production, Nashan said she believes filmmakers have a right to make the movie.

“They are absolutely allowed to make this production here to pay to produce whatever they want to as long as they are following the rules," she said.

Questions about filming permits

That question of whether the production is following local requirements is also part of the concerns raised by residents.

According to the Montana Department of Commerce, Livingston and Bozeman are currently the only cities in Montana with mandatory film permit requirements. The department says permits are required before using municipal buildings, streets or public parks as film locations.

The state's Film Office directs filmmakers to check with local governments about permitting requirements.

Livingston City Manager Grant Gager confirmed the city met with filmmakers Tuesday to discuss community concerns.

“The city recognizes the impact filming has had and is working to mitigate those impacts to the community.”

Gager has not yet responded to questions from MTN News about whether the production has obtained the required permits.

For Patten-Fusselman, the concerns go beyond the road closure.

“The conflict between the actual human dignity aspect that we have with our clients and what we are actually seeing play out right here.”

The production continues filming in downtown Livingston.