DILLON - Dillon’s chief of police was recently placed on administrative leave while the city investigates unspecified concerns and complaints coming out of the office.

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DILLON POLICE CHIEF

City Attorney Wally Congdon confirmed to MTN News that Mayor Michael Klakken on Nov. 18th placed Police Chief Joel Stewart on paid administrative leave.

Congdon said his office is checking into complaints and concerns that have been reported by personnel in the Beaverhead County Law Enforcement Annex.

Congdon said this was only an inquiry and not a criminal investigation. The city expects to be finished with its inquiry by the first week of December.

Messages left with the mayor and police chief seeking comment were not returned by deadline.

The city attorney did not elaborate further on the inquiry, but Congdon, who is also a prominent local rancher, simply characterized it by saying, “The fastest way to move cows is to go slow.”