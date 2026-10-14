BUTTE, Mont. — The muddier, the better. That's one of the philosophies behind a bike race that is taking place Saturday, Oct. 17, on the Montana Tech campus.

Watch: Cyclocross race coming to Butte

Cyclocross bike racers hope for a muddy weekend in Butte

"I have always dreamed of putting on a cross race in Butte, cause Butte’s cool! And I think the landscape is perfect for cyclocross," said Lisa Curry, the organizer of Superfun CX.

Cyclocross is a bicycle race that combines elements of mountain biking, road biking and steeplechase. Curry, who is Bozeman-based but grew up in the Mining City, has been racing for two decades. Now she’s using her experience to revive a race that took place in Butte a few years ago.

She says races are typically held on shorter courses with shorter time frames compared to other bike races, with these elements making the event very spectator-friendly.

"Super spectator friendly, and usually there are places where cyclists have to get off and run with their bikes," Curry said.

As a Tech alumna, Curry is very familiar with the campus layout that is filled with interesting obstacles and trails.

"There’s some really cool old stone stairs on the other side of campus, and so we’ll run racers up those stairs, and then they’ll have to jump back on their bikes and keep riding," Curry said.

As we talk, I have to point out the obvious: the first winter storm has blanketed Butte. But, as we approach the weekend, the forecast will be in the 60s, and the melting snow is bound to create muddy conditions.

"The muddier, the better!" Curry said.

"Cyclocross is kinda cool cause its origin story is that it was like the type of racing people did when nothing else was in... So, it’s like, specifically designed to be bad weather racing," she said.

The Superfun CX event is a race for all ages, with different starting times for children, teens, adults and the masters category that includes racers over 40 years old.

"We have a kids' race, and that will be the first race of the day at 11, and that is free for kids. So, kids can come out and play on their bikes," Curry said.

Teens race for $25 dollars, and adult races are $35 dollars to enter.

"People can ride whatever bike they want. A standard cyclocross bike has drop bars. Those are great! You can ride a mountain bike... anything goes! We’ll have really awesome prizes because Butte businesses are great. So, prizes will be pretty sweet," she said.

But even if you’re just curious, Curry encourages onlookers to come out.

"Even if you don’t want to race, and you’re just like curious, like I said, it’s super spectator-friendly. So, people can just come out and heckle, bring cowbells! Like, all of that is very welcome," she said.

