Woman dies in officer-involved shooting in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A woman who Bozeman Police say was brandishing a handgun and threatening to harm herself and others was killed in an officer-involved shooting in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.

A press release from the City of Bozeman says the incident began around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Bozeman Police officers responded to a call of a woman with a handgun threatening a family member at a residence in Bozeman.

When officers arrived, they learned the woman had left the residence with the handgun and had made further threats to herself and others. She was located by police two hours later in the parking lot of the shopping complex located on the northeast corner of West Oak Street and North 19th Avenue. According to the release, the woman was still visibly in possession of the handgun.

WATCH RELATED: Bozeman Police say calls increasing in both number and intensity

Bozeman Police say calls for crimes rising in both number and intensity

The release says officers contacted the woman and attempted to de-escalate the situation for nearly three hours. The woman reportedly put the gun down around 1:45 a.m. and appeared to be giving up, but then grabbed the handgun again.

According to the release, "Officers responded to the threat and fired several rounds, with the female succumbing to her injuries."

No officers were injured in the incident, and the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

“First, our most heartfelt condolences go out to the family members and all who are impacted by this loss,” Chief Jim Veltkamp stated in the release. “Events like these affect our entire community. We are committed to a thorough investigation of this incident and appreciate everyone’s patience as we learn more.”

The release said the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation has been requested per department protocol and is conducting an independent investigation.

The Bozeman Police Department will hold a press conference regarding the incident at 10 a.m. at the Bozeman Public Safety Center’s Community Room.

No further details were released. We will keep you updated as we learn more.