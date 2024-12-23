Wildfire near Livingston started by fireworks, says Park County Sheriff's Office

The Park County Sheriff's Office is investigating a wildfire that was reportedly started by fireworks shot from a moving vehicle on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.

The Sheriff's Office said in a social media post that around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, a deputy on patrol reported a fast-spreading fire on Interstate 90 near Livingston.

Park County Sheriff's Office

The fire, aided by warm temps and winds as high as 60 miles per hour, was threatening residential homes and buildings as it burned through dry grass. Emergency responders were dispatched and residents in the immediate area were evacuated, according to the post.

Firefighters gained full control of the fire after approximately 1.5 hours. Damage from the blaze spread across approximately 26 acres, including outbuildings and grazing land for cattle. No injuries were reported.

According to the post, investigators obtained video evidence of a person discharging a firework that ignited the grass from a moving vehicle. The vehicle reportedly continued west on I-90 after sparking the fire.

The Sheriff's Office said a criminal investigation is underway, but no arrests have been made at this time.

If you have information about the incident, contact the Sheriff's Office at 406-222-2050.