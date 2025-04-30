Wanted Florida airman arrested in Bozeman, under investigation for internet crimes against children

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Police assisted in the arrest of a Florida airman wanted for desertion, who is also under investigation for internet crimes against children.

According to a press release from the City of Bozeman, Bozeman Police detectives were contacted last week by the United States Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI). Investigators reportedly learned that the suspect arrived at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on April 19, 2025. Local law enforcement began working with AFOSI to locate the airman.

The release says an undercover Bozeman Police Detective observed the suspect in Bozeman on Tuesday, April 29. The suspect was arrested on a federal warrant without incident and taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center. He remains in custody at the detention center on a hold for Air Force agents.

“This case is a great example of the kind of work our team trains for every day. From start to finish, it was a coordinated effort, and I want to thank our Detectives for their swift response," Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp stated in the release.

"Keeping our community safe often means working behind the scenes and in collaboration with our federal partners. While much of this work happens quietly, the successful outcome speaks to the strength of these partnerships and our commitment to protecting Bozeman," added Veltkamp.

The Bozeman Police Department thanked AFOSI, along with the U.S. Marshals Service; the National Park Service – Investigative Services Branch; the Montana Department of Justice – Montana Analysis & Technical Information Center; and the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Authority, along with other state and local agencies.

No further details about the investigation were released, and the airman was not identified.

We will update you if we get more information.