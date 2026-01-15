Trial set for Bozeman man charged with murder of Steven Kilwein

BOZEMAN — The man charged with the 2021 murder of Steven Kilwein now has a trial date set for late November this year.

Austin Clowes is the man charged with the death of Steven Kilwein. On Sunday, June 13th, 2021, Kilwein was murdered in his home in Bozeman. The case went unsolved for 4 years, until July 2025. Police arrested Clowes after DNA obtained from Kilwein's pajama bottoms matched Clowes’ DNA.

Clowes pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide felony in August of 2025.

WATCH: Four-Year-Old Murder Case Solved: Austin Clowes Arrested for Steven Kilwein's Homicide (July 12, 2025)

Cold Case Solved: Bozeman man charged with murder of Steven Kilwein

His arrest set shock waves through the community. Previous reporting from MTN News gave insight into the incident.

“Today I am joined by members of the detective division to share a significant development in the 2021 homicide investigation of Steven Kilwein,” said Bozeman Police Deputy Chief Joe Swanson at a press conference held Friday, July 11, 2025.

Kilwein moved to Bozeman in 1986. He lived in a red and white house located on the corner of 9th and Mendenhall. Steven’s 5 children adored him, describing their father as a funny and kind soul. But on Sunday, June 13th, 2021, the Kilwein family grew suspicious after not hearing from their father. They called 911 to perform a welfare check.

Bozeman Police Department

“Tragically, responding officers discovered Mr. Kilwein deceased inside his home,” said Swanson.

The original coroner's report named electrocution as Kilwein’s cause of death. But further investigation revealed “multiple chop-type injuries”. Kilwein’s death was ruled a homicide. For 4 years, the case went cold.

“Detectives determined that the facts bear out that Austin Clowes, a 25-year-old Bozeman resident, conducted the murder of Steven Kilwein,” said Bozeman Police Detective Captain Dana McNeil.

WATCH: Shock and Relief: Arrest of Austin Clowes revives Kilwein family's hope for justice (July 11, 2025)

Shock and Relief: Arrest of Austin Clowes Revives Kilwein Family's Hope for Justice

Austin John Clowes, a Bozeman kid. Graduating from Bozeman High School, a Hawk football player, and a recent MSU graduate. According to court documents, Clowes stated he worked at J.C Billion at the time of the homicide. His employee picture from the Billion website has since been removed.

Turns out, Clowes had been a suspect from the start. According to court documents, during the initial crime scene sweep, detectives found an iPhone in the front yard of Kilwein's home. Clowes was interviewed by detectives, claiming he dropped the phone on his way back from the bars and never entered any homes. He also refused to provide a DNA sample.

Cassidy Powers

In November of 2021, a detective retrieved trash from Clowes’ residence in an attempt to get a DNA sample. A water bottle was seized and submitted to the Montana State crime lab.

DNA obtained from Kilwein's pajama bottoms matched with Clowes’ DNA.

RELATED: Answers to the mystery of the murder of Steven Kilwein

“Yesterday, (Friday, July 11, 2025) Clowes was arrested on a warrant for the crime of deliberate homicide. He was arrested and transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he’s held on a $1 million bond,” said McNeil.

A trial date has been set for November 30th, 2026.

Additional reporting by Cassidy Powers, Jane McDonald, Esha Walia, and Meghan Elaine