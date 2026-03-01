Online fundraiser for Bozeman woman struck and killed

BOZEMAN - A fundraiser has been set up for Leslie Brown, the woman who was struck and killed on February 26 while attempting to cross Oak Street in Bozeman.

Brown was 39 years old and, according to the gofundme page, she was married and had 2 young children. Brown was also a nurse at Bozeman Health.

According to the gofundme page, Brown was out for a run when she was struck.

From the gofundme page:

"Bill is a dear friend who is facing unimaginable loss after his wife, Leslie, was killed in a tragic accident. Leslie was struck by a vehicle while out for a run, leaving behind Bill and their two young daughters, ages 5 and 8. The suddenness of this tragedy has left Bill and his family not only grieving, but also facing unexpected challenges as they try to move forward without Leslie’s love and guidance.

Leslie was an extraordinary person—a devoted wife, mother, friend, and a cherished member of the community. She worked as a nurse at the local hospital for more than 10 years, where she built close relationships with her coworkers and touched countless lives with her warmth and generosity. Leslie was always the first to offer support to anyone in need, and her kindness left a lasting impact on everyone who knew her.

In the wake of this heartbreaking event, Bill is doing everything he can to support his daughters through their medical needs and help them adjust to life without their mother. Bill’s focus is on ensuring his daughters receive the care they need now and have the opportunity for a bright future, including access to education when the time comes."

