The important role of detention officers in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — After an inmate's recent alleged attempt to escape the Gallatin County Detention Center, we’re checking in with the people who help keep the facility secure.

"We’re always on a heightened awareness for attacks, absolutely. Unfortunately, that’s a part of our job, but they do not happen often," says Lieutenant Shawn Fliehman.

Fliehman has been working in corrections for over 25 years, 12 of them spent at the Gallatin County Detention Center.

He says, "The role of a detention officer is primarily to take care of the inmate’s medical needs and provide security to the inmates while they are in custody of the Gallatin County Detention Center."

The Gallatin County inmate who allegedly attempted to escape as doors were closing was also charged with assaulting the sergeant on duty.

And just a few weeks ago, inmates at the Montana State Prison were charged for the assault and attempted rape of a corrections officer on duty. I asked Lieutenant Fliehman, how do officers prepare for attacks?

"When it does happen—which is an extreme rarity—the officers act appropriately, safely, and only use enough force to subdue the inmate," Fliehman says.

As Gallatin County continues construction of its new courts building, inmate security, and officer safety, is expected to improve.

Fliehman says, "The moving of inmates will be all indoors. They will not be seen by the public. They will be moved through hallways and a series of elevators that will put them directly into courtrooms."

Fliehman also says the detention center is improving more than just security.

"There’s definitely a push in the direction to rehabilitate inmates so they won’t reoffend. And I do know our recidivism rate here is the lowest in the state and we have a fantastic volunteer program," he says.