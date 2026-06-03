Second woman charged in death of Butte woman who allegedly overdosed from dangerous drugs

BUTTE — A second woman faces negligent homicide charges in the death of a Butte woman who died after ingesting methamphetamine during a traffic stop last fall.

Kassie Marie Trump, of Oregon, made her initial appearance on June 3, 2026, in Butte-Silver Bow County Justice Court in connection with the death of 30-year-old Sarah Benson.

WATCH: A second woman is now charged with negligent homicide in a Butte overdose death. Here's what happened in court today

Second woman charged with negligent homicide in death of Butte woman who overdosed last fall

Justice of the Peace James Kilmmer said that rather than calling for help, Trump and another woman restrained Benson as she was overdosing.

"Rather than contacting law enforcement or emergency services, the defendant Kassie Marie Trump duct taped and restrained S.B. to prevent her from moving and flailing around while S.B. was overdosing on a dangerous drug," Kilmer said.

According to court documents, Benson ingested 4 grams of meth during a traffic stop. The incident was captured on a state trooper's body camera. Hours later, Benson was found barely responsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

During her appearance, Trump addressed Justice Kilmmer after he read her her rights.

"I am the one that (sic) called 911," Trump said.

Kilmer set the bond at $500,000. He also referenced a bench warrant out of Powell County, stating that Trump failed to comply with the conditions of release, resulting in no bond on that charge.

"No bond on this particular charge. The judge wants to see you. Good luck to you, ma'am," Kilmer said.

Trump was recently arrested in Washington state and extradited to Butte.

Brandi Miller, Benson's girlfriend, also faces negligent homicide charges in connection with Benson's death.

If convicted, Trump faces 20 years in the Montana State Prison.

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