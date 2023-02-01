Second inmate homicide in 10 years at Montana State Prison

DEER LODGE - The Montana State Prison is investigating its second inmate homicide in ten years.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, inmate Todd Fisher, age 49, was pronounced dead in what prison officials said was a suspected homicide. The Department of Corrections (DOC), which is investigating this case along with the Powell County Sheriff’s Office, did not release any details about the case.

The DOC would not speak with MTN News about this case, but did release an emailed statement that said in part, "The department is aware of the trauma such an incident can cause in staff and inmates. Members of the DOC’s Clinical Services Bureau’s mental health team met with inmates. These types of check-ins with staff members and inmates will be ongoing."

The last homicide at the prison was in October 2012 when 53-year-old Danny Hartman was killed by a fellow inmate who cut his throat with a prison-made weapon.

Fisher was serving 70 years for deliberate homicide in the shooting death of his father in their home near Glendive in 2017.