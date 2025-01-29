Watch Now
Nearly 90 horses seized from breeding operation in Madison County during animal cruelty investigation

Nearly 90 horses have been seized by court order at a breeding operation in Madison County. Animal cruelty charges have been filed in the case.
Nearly 90 horses have been seized by court order at a breeding operation in Madison County.

According to a press release from the ASPCA and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Morgan horses were seized during an investigation into animal cruelty.

Some of the horses appeared to be underweight and suffering from untreated medical conditions.

With help from the Humane Society of Western Montana and community members, basic care and hay have been provided.

The release said animal cruelty charges have been filed in the case which is being prosecuted by the Madison County Attorney’s Office.

