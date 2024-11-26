Watch Now
Moose Creek murder suspect pleads not guilty to the killing of Dustin Kjersem near Big Sky

Daren Abbey, 41, pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide and evidence tampering charges in the death of Dustin Kjersem at a campsite in the Moose Creek area in October 2024.
BOZEMAN — The man accused of a brutal murder near Big Sky pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024.

Daren Abbey, 41, is accused of killing Dustin Kjersem at a campsite in the Moose Creek area in October 2024. Abbey is charged with deliberate homicide and two counts of tampering with evidence.

In Gallatin County District Court on Tuesday, Abbey pleaded not guilty to all the charges and told the judge he acted in self defense.

Abbey's next court hearing is set for Feb. 18. He remains in jail with bail set at $1.5 million.

