Man involved in death of 12-year-old West Yellowstone boy faces new charges

BOZEMAN — A 23-year-old man previously connected to the death of a West Yellowstone boy is facing new legal troubles.

Gage Roush is charged with failing to register as a sexual or violent offender after violating his probation by not updating his status to transient. Roush told a deputy he had been couch surfing for months.

Roush is on probation after being charged with assault on a minor in connection with the death of 12-year-old James Alex Hurley in February 2020.

During the investigation into the case, Roush appeared in a cell-phone video hitting the boy with a piece of wood, while the boy can be seen crying and screaming, appearing to be in pain.

The Gallatin County Attorney said systematic torture and beatings led to the death of the boy.

Roush remains behind bars at this time.

