Man faces attempted homicide charge for allegedly striking his friend with his vehicle in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A Belgrade man faces an attempted homicide charge for allegedly striking a man with his vehicle after chasing other men involved in a dispute on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Court documents say the incident began with an allegation of stolen money between five friends. All five men were staying in a residence belonging to one of the friend’s fathers on Friday night.

The other members of the group had left early Saturday morning and began to receive repeated texts and calls from the suspect, accusing them of stealing $100 from him.

The suspect allegedly threatened to kill the men if his money wasn’t returned. As three of men were returning to the residence, the suspect reportedly spotted them and made a U-turn near the intersection of West Babcock Street and Ferguson Avenue.

According to court documents, 911 dispatch received a call from one of the friends around 12:42 p.m., saying he was being chased by another vehicle before pulling into the parking lot of the Lewis and Bark dog park along Fowler Avenue.

The suspect had reportedly left the scene when Bozeman Police officers arrived. Court documents say the man driving the car being chased by the suspect had called the remaining member of their group who was in a separate vehicle.

The friend arrived at the dog park and positioned himself between the suspect, still in his vehicle, and the other three friends in their vehicle. According to court documents, the friend exited his vehicle and was attempting to calm the suspect down when the suspect revved his engine and drove at the friend, who jumped onto the suspect’s hood, shattering his windshield.

Court documents say the suspect drove off and was later arrested at his residence in Belgrade. The man who was allegedly struck by the suspect’s vehicle initially declined medical attention but was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

All four of the men told police they are scared of the suspect and fear for their lives if he gets out of jail, saying the suspect is a “bad guy” who has been in trouble with the law before and “has nothing to live for,” according to court documents.

The suspect was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center and held on one count of attempted deliberate homicide and three counts of criminal endangerment. He remains in custody with bail set at $750,000.