Man accused of wrong-way driving while DUI on I-90 near Manhattan

BOZEMAN — A man was arrested after allegedly driving on the interstate in the wrong direction while intoxicated near Manhattan on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

The man was reportedly arrested around 2 a.m. on Saturday. According to charging documents, a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) was at a gas station by the Manhattan exit on I-90 when he observed the man’s truck enter the interstate in the wrong direction, setting off the wrong-way flashers. The man was reportedly driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The trooper said he quickly called MHP dispatch before pursuing the truck. Charging documents say shortly after, a woman called 911 to report the truck driving in her direction on the interstate.



The woman was reportedly in the right-hand lane of I-90 West, heading to Whitehall after working in Belgrade. She said she saw the truck in her lane and moved to the left lane, but the truck changed with her, remaining in her lane.

Charging documents say the woman quickly steered back to the far-right side of the interstate and into the grass, where she called 911 in tears. The MHP trooper, still headed eastbound on the interstate, said he observed the man’s truck drive into the median, getting stuck in deep mud and snow at mile marker 291.

The trooper said Manhattan Police assisted with the wrong-way driver until he was able to safely turn around and return to the scene. According to charging documents, Manhattan Police officers detained the man, who was still driving in reverse attempting to get out of the mud before coming to a complete stop.

WATCH RELATED: Wrong-way driver near Three Forks is 1st arrested—but not 1st reported—in 2025

Wrong-way driver near Three Forks is 1st arrested—but not 1st reported—in 2025

The trooper reported that the man smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage, had droopy eyelids with red, bloodshot eyes, and had trouble standing. He was transported to the Manhattan Police Station, where he reportedly needed assistance to get out of the police vehicle and stand on his feet.

Charging documents say the trooper asked the man if he was aware he was going the wrong way on the interstate. The man allegedly replied, "Yes, I was aware and waiting for traffic to pass."

WATCH RELATED: Bozeman driver's quick thinking prevents wrong-way driver from getting onto I-90

Bozeman driver's quick thinking prevents wrong-way driver from getting onto I-90

The trooper reported that the man’s demeanor and performance on standard field sobriety tests indicated impairment. The man was reportedly placed under arrest and gave consent for a breath test. According to charging documents, the man’s blood alcohol concentration was .196, more than twice the legal limit.

The man was held in custody on one count of aggravated DUI and one count of criminal endangerment.