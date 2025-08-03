ANACONDA — The brother of Michael Brown, the suspected Anaconda mass shooter, committed a homicide in the same town 24 years ago, MTN News confirmed on Saturday.

Locals in the Anaconda community told MTN News that they were aware of the homicide committed by William Brown in 2000, telling MTN News that an alleged affair caused it. Jerry Lussy, who was born and raised in Anaconda and has been running the local Washoe Theatre for 38 years, said he knew of the Brown family, as they had been to a show at the theatre before.

WATCH: 'Not the Same': Local Businessman Compares Anaconda Mass Shooting to 2000 Homicide

'It's not the same': Anaconda theatre owner speaks out about homicide committed by suspect's brother

Lussy said that he also knew about the homicide prior to Friday’s mass shooting. He said the community’s reaction to the shooting is different from the reaction to the homicide committed by Michael Brown’s brother.

“It’s not the same, no. This guy escaped,” said Lussy.

“It was a love relationship situation, and this is just flat-out vengeance,” he added.

Lussy closed his theatre following the shooting and has now reopened, citing that he feels safe because of law enforcement. He believes the community will recover.

“I think we’re going to be alright, but not for the people who have lost their loved ones,” he said.

Lussy said he knows one of the victims, making this situation especially sad for him.

“It’s a sad, sad situation all the way around. It affects a lot of people, but we’re still blessed to be an American in Montana,” said Lussy.