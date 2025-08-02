Suspect in Anaconda shootings is still at large

(UPDATE, 10:15 p.m.) Lee Johnson, administrator of the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), gave several brief statements at a news conference in Anaconda on Friday just after 10 p.m.

He said that Michael Brown - the suspect in the deadly shooting of four people in Anaconda on Friday morning - is still at large, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Johnson stated that Brown walked into the Owl Bar at about 10:30 a.m. and opened fire, killing four people, and then fled the scene.

Later in the day, authorities found the truck that he fled in, but Brown was not in it.

He said the search is concentrated in the mountains near Stumptown Road just west of Anaconda.

Residents are encouraged to stay in their homes and remain vigilant.

Johnson also said that the four shooting victims have been identified, but their names are not being released at this point.

Johnson declined to answer any questions during the news conference, and did not provide any details about the ongoing search.

Anyone who sees Brown is advised to call 911 immediately, or call if they have any information regarding his location.



(UPDATE, 2:24 p.m.) The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation into the shooting in Anaconda at The Owl Bar. It happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 1, 2025. The agency says that four people are dead, and the scene is secure.

Authorities are continuing to search for the suspect, 45-year old Michael Brown, who is believed to be armed west of Anaconda near Stumptown Road and Anderson Ranch Loop Road.

(UPDATE, 2:05 p.m.) Officials have confirmed several fatalities at the scene, and identified the suspect as Michael Brown of Anaconda, 45 years old.

Brown is still at large and was last seen driving a 2007 white Ford F-150 pickup with Montana license plates DTY493.

The vehicle was last seen west of Anaconda on Stumptown Road.

Brown is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He is believed to be armed and is extremely dangerous.

Anyone who sees Brown or his vehicle is asked to call law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with any other information about the shootings is asked to call Anaconda/Deer Lodge Law Enforcement at 406-563-5241.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

(UPDATE, 1:45 p.m.) From the Granite County Sheriff's Office: "Suspect house in Anaconda was cleared by SWAT, suspect still at large. Avoid the Anaconda area. Stay vigilant report any suspicious activity to the Granite County Sheriff’s office."

Governor Greg Gianforte said in a news release: "I'm closely monitoring the situation involving an active shooter in Anaconda. Please join Susan and me in praying for the victims, their loved ones, and the brave law enforcement officers responding to this tragedy."

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives says that it is "responding to a shooting where multiple parties have been shot at a business in Anaconda, MT."

The Anaconda Leader posted on Facebook: "An active shooter recently escaped the Owl Bar and is currently being pursued by law enforcement. We are on lockdown until the shooter has been caught."



(UPDATE, 12:58 p.m.) From Granite County Sheriff's Office: "White F-150 that was in pursuit out of Anaconda is stopped in Deer Lodge County. Was not the suspect. Stand by for more info as it comes. As of right now no threat to citizens of Granite County at this time. Remain vigilant, will update when more info is received

A person at a nearby bar told MTN News he saw the shooter walking around with a rifle.

The Montana Highway Patrol reporting a heavy law enforcement presence west of Anaconda near Stumptown Road and Anderson Ranch Loop Road.

They are searching for a suspect believed to be armed, urging people to avoid the area.

(1st REPORT) There are reports that several people have been shot in Anaconda. There is no word yet on whether anyone has been seriously injured.

Witnesses told MTN News that the shooter has fled the scene.

The suspect is reportedly leading law enforcement officers on a chase outside of Anaconda.