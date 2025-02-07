Hearing held for woman accused of vehicular homicide while DUI in Manhattan teen's death

BOZEMAN — On Thursday at the Gallatin County Justice Center, Lily LaRoque, charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence in the death of a Manhattan teenager, was seen for a trial readiness hearing.

LaRoque was arrested in November of 2023 after she allegedly crossed the center line while driving on West Dry Creek road and collided with the vehicle of 17-year-old Manhattan High School student, Delaney Doherty.

LaRoque's trial has been postponed numerous times with the original trial date slated for Feb. 10, 2025. In Thursday's hearing, Judge Breuner postponed the trial again until March 24, 2025.

The trial has reportedly been postponed due to issues with LaRoque's defense obtaining an accident reconstruction report.

Despite objections from LaRoque's defense, Judge Breuner decided to stand firm on a trial date of March 24.

The judge expressed concern over the age of the case and the seriousness of the allegations. He said that the court is losing grasp on time, and he was worried about the amount of time LaRoque had already spent in jail, as well as the amount of community engagement and investment in the trial.

I spoke with Delaney's father Mark Doherty outside of the courthouse, and he tells me that despite the trial being pushed back again, he's relieved that Judge Breuner put his foot down on any further rescheduling.

A new trial readiness hearing has been scheduled for March 20, 2025—the Thursday prior to the trial date. MTN will continue to follow these proceedings.