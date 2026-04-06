Gallatin County Sheriff talks high speed chases after late night incident in West Yellowstone

BOZEMAN — Concerns about high-speed chases are back in focus following a reported high-speed pursuit early Sunday morning in West Yellowstone.

“Anytime someone is driving a two-ton piece of metal at high speeds, that’s a dangerous situation,” said Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, emphasizing the risks law enforcement considers before initiating a chase.

According to Springer, factors like public safety, vehicle speed, traffic conditions, and the severity of the alleged crime all come into play.

“If we know who the person is — and often we do — we may not pursue them,” Springer explained. “We can catch them later at home or at work.”

Time and setting also matter, said Springer.

WATCH: Suspect reaches 120 mph during high-speed chase in West Yellowstone.

High-speed chase in West Yellowstone reaches 120 mph as sheriff explains county pursuit safety policies

“If it’s a Saturday afternoon in a neighborhood with kids running around, the last thing we need is multiple vehicles speeding through,” he said. “But if it’s two in the morning and the roads are empty, that may be a safer time for a pursuit."

Springer added that the decision happens "in real time."

According to court documents, the recent West Yellowstone incident began around 2 a.m. on April 5th, when a police officer responded to a call about a potentially suicidal man staying at a local lodge. The caller reported the man, who is from Three Forks, had made multiple suicidal statements.

When the officer arrived to check on the man, he allegedly fled the scene in his vehicle, triggering a pursuit.

Charging documents state the suspect reached speeds of up to 120 miles per hour in his vehicle and drove recklessly through West Yellowstone, heading toward Ennis.

Sheriff Springer said pursuits like this aren’t uncommon in Gallatin County.

“We have done many of them,” he said. “But there are also other ways of solving the problem.”

Just two months ago, a motorcycle chase unfolded on Baxter Lane in Bozeman. And last August, a man from Great Falls was arrested after crashing a stolen truck into four vehicles before fleeing on foot into Ashley Furniture Store.

“This is still a small community,” said Springer. “If someone commits a crime, we will catch up to them.”

Above all, he stresses that safety remains the top priority.

“If there’s any significant concern for public safety, we’re going to err on the side of caution rather than danger.”