Gallatin County Sheriff reports another wrong-way driver on the interstate

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is reporting yet another wrong-way driver on the interstate, this time in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Sheriff Dan Springer tells MTN News that the driver was reported westbound in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 288, which is the Manhattan exit. According to the Montana Highway Patrol's incident map, the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday.



The driver drove nearly 30 miles until deputies were able to deploy spike strips at mile marker 262, about 6 miles east of the Cardwell exit.

Sheriff Springer says the suspect was arrested and taken into custody on charges of criminal endangerment and driving under the influence.

No further details are currently available. We will update you as we get more information.