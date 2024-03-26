Butte bondsman and assistant to be sentenced in May in deliberate homicide case

BUTTE — Sentencing dates were set Tuesday for the Butte bondsman and his assistant convicted in the 2021 shooting death of a Butte man in his home.

Butte bondsman Jay Hubber is scheduled to be sentenced May 13, 2024, and Nicholas Jaeger is set to be sentenced the following day by District Judge Robert Whelan on May 14.

WATCH: Family of Nicholas Jaeger shocked by guilty verdicts in Butte homicide trial

A 12-member jury found Jaeger guilty of deliberate homicide and Hubber guilty of deliberate homicide by accountability in the fatal shooting of William Harris on Dec. 19th, 2021. The pair was also guilty of aggravated burglary for entering Harris' Main Street home without permission in an attempt to arrest a man wanted for bond jumping. In the chaos, Jaeger ended up shooting Harris with Hubber's gun. Both face possible life sentences.

Hubber also is scheduled for a trial on June 24 for allegedly tampering with evidence in connection with this case. However, these charges could be dropped depending on his upcoming sentencing on the homicide charge.