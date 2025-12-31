$233 million in rural healthcare funds in the works for Montana

BILLINGS - As the federal government allocates funds nationwide to improve rural healthcare, Montana was awarded $233 million and could receive another $1 billion over the next five years.

Leaders in the state’s healthcare networks, like RiverStone Health CEO John Forte, say they’re surprised how fast the process went from the program’s announcement to the recent federal approval of the state’s plan.

See what the funding can mean:

$233 million in rural healthcare in the works for rural Montana

“From our submission to the state to the state’s submission to the feds and the federal approval and dispersing of the funds, I think it was one of the fastest things I’ve seen happen from a federal and state level," said Forte.

The funding comes at a time when rural healthcare across the country is in crisis.

“When you’re taking care of folks that have maybe delayed care or are just used to sticking it out on their own, the care that they end up needing in our rural communities is much greater. So more resources, more financial burden, more pharmaceutical intervention, etc.," said Forte.

Jim Duncan knows that need. He’s a project lead for the rural health transformation program representing a handful of hospitals across the state for Billings Clinic and Logan Health.

Duncan worked with the state on applying for the federal money and understands that $233 million could be a game-changer for rural Montana.

“I think there could be new ways to look at programs that might be able to be delivered differently in those communities," Duncan said. "They might want to reassess all of their offerings and look at how new offerings might be a better solution for a community.”

For Forte, a big push will be getting a solid workforce where they’re needed.

“We’re hopeful that this funding will go to expand our residency programs and our rural residency, which will be starting out in Miles City," Forte said.

With the funding, the hope is to give that workforce the necessary technology, whether it be MRI machines or just accessing patient records.

“It’s going to help bridge the gap between electronic medical records that don’t necessarily talk to one another," said Forte.

Duncan says it will be important for the state to spend the money with longevity in mind, as such an opportunity is not a frequent occurrence.

“Our focus is on getting as many of these dollars that are available to the front door of where rural healthcare is delivered," said Jim Duncan.