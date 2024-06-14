Bozeman man's murder remains unsolved three years after his death, family offers $100K reward

BOZEMAN — Thursday, June 13, 2024, marked three years since Steven Kilwein was found murdered in his Bozeman home. His case currently remains unsolved.

The Bozeman Police Department noted the somber anniversary of Kilwein's death on social media and said the department is "still actively investigating and searching for answers regarding his mysterious death."

Bozeman PD also said the Kilwein family is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Steven's killer.

Last month, MTN News presented a special report: "The Unsolved Murder of Steven J. Kilwein". You can watch it in full here:

The Unsolved Murder of Steven J. Kilwein

Anyone with information about Steven Kilwein's murder is asked to contact Bozeman Police Detective Tom Lloyd at 406-582-2225.