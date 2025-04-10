Bozeman man faces nearly 3 dozen child sex abuse charges after police investigate cybertips

BOZEMAN — Your devices may not be as personal as you think. This is how cybertips led Bozeman Police to a man who is now facing 35 felony child sex abuse charges.

Jaden Batson, 23, of Bozeman, appeared in justice court Thursday morning after investigators received six separate cybertips, digital red flags that ultimately led police to his devices and disturbing evidence.

Prosecutors said in court that after being Mirandized, Batson allegedly admitted to owning more than 1000 images of child sexual abuse material.

“I would say that these types of crimes are the type of crimes that really shock our conscience. These are crimes against the most vulnerable people among us,” Detective Captain Dana McNeil says.

Captain McNeil tells me although many of these crimes occur via the Internet, they are not victimless.

“We get cybertips all of the time; cybertips can be anything from general information relating to the sexual exploitation of a child to far more specific information,” McNeil says.

During interviews, Batson reportedly described himself as "sick" and "twisted."

So, how do detectives get cybertips?

“Providers have to report this type of information. Sometimes, an automated process will find material that will cause a report, or sometimes, someone in the general public may get an image and be concerned about a kid, and they will make a report. There are several ways it can be reported,” McNeil says.

Captain McNeil says their top priority in any case like this is identifying the children in the images.

“We collaborate with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force to share information and locate kids,” McNeil says.

Court documents show Batson's actions weren't just in the United States. One cybertip details a $20 payment sent to a man in Colombia linked to child pornography.

“We definitely have to work with other states and other jurisdictions and with other law enforcement agencies all over the world. Obviously, this type of crime is very easy to commit across state lines and national boundaries,” McNeil says.

A Bozeman PD cyber investigator says investigating these types of crimes is lengthy. They follow a reverse breadcrumb trail through gigabytes of data before securing a search warrant to proceed.

Batson is being held at the Gallatin County Detention Center with bail set at $250,000.