Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime & Courts

Actions

Billings doctor sentenced to probation, fined $100K for soliciting sex

khan, usman.jpg
MTN News photo
Usman Khan
khan, usman.jpg
Posted

A former Billings doctor who pleaded guilty to using a cell phone to arrange commercial sex avoided prison in federal court Thursday.

Usman Hanif Khan, 52, was sentenced to 24 months of probation and ordered to pay a fine of $100,000 by U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters.

According to court documents, Khan arranged through a social media app to meet with a female who he thought was an adult at his home in Billings in 2023. The female turned out to be underage, and Khan paid her for a consentual sex act.

Khan previously cared for patients at St. Vincent Regional Hospital as a contractor, but he was not employed by Intermountain Health, which owns the hospital.

Related: Billings doctor pleads guilty to soliciting minor for sex

Local News
Central Valley Fire District launches new large animal rescue program
Gabrielle Cleveland
Weather
Atmospheric river = heavy rain, heavy mtn snow, and strong surface wind
Mike Heard
Local News
Montana State set for Friday quarterfinal, Montana to play Saturday
Montana Sports
Local News
650+ people participate in 11th annual Santa Run for Education
Esha Walia
Local News
Livingston woman arrested for threatening letter to city explains her side
Vanessa Willardson
Montana State Bobcats
Montana State moving on, but says performance and composure must improve
Tom Wylie

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader