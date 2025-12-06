650+ people participate in 11th annual Santa Run for Education

BOZEMAN — It’s Christmas Stroll day in Bozeman, which means it’s also Santa Run for Education Day!

This morning, over 650 people – and some ponies and bunnies too – headed over to the Wilson Gym to participate in the 5K festivities. The annual event supports the Bozeman Schools Foundation and is now in its 11th year.

This year, the event included a hot chocolate station, Yeti cooler giveaway, lots of Christmas spirit – and Santa himself. For the students, it’s an energy-filled race as they compete for medals and cash prizes.

“I like seeing everyone in costume; that’s probably my favorite part. And also the food after, it’s a good motivator for sure,” said Kitty Fosdal, a Bozeman High freshman.

“Everybody’s dressed up and you just see all your friends, so it’s really a good community to run with,” said Amara Rocco, a freshman at Bozeman High.

The Santa Run is the first of many Christmas Stroll events throughout the day on Saturday. For more information, visit this link.