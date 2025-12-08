Monday Headlines: Large animal rescues, Ag water challenges, MSU fans

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, Dec. 8, 2025:
Central Valley Fire District launches large animal rescue program after complex horse rescue
Montana Ag: What Waters of the U.S. changes could mean for agriculture
Bozeman bars and students gear up for Bobcat football
'I feel great': Bobcat, Bulldog fans share pre-playoff game thoughts at tailgates
Here’s a list of notable events, births, deaths and interesting facts that happened on December 8 through history.
Major events
- 1542 — Mary, Queen of Scots is born at Linlithgow Palace (became queen as an infant; later a central figure in British dynastic politics).
- 1609 — The Biblioteca Ambrosiana in Milan opens its reading room (one of Europe’s earliest public libraries).
- 1794 — A major fire devastates New Orleans, destroying hundreds of buildings and reshaping parts of the city.
- 1863 — President Abraham Lincoln issues his Proclamation of Amnesty and Reconstruction (outlining terms for restoring rebellious states).
- 1881 — The Ringtheater fire in Vienna kills many theatre-goers and leads to widespread changes in safety regulations for public venues.
- 1940 — NFL Championship: the Chicago Bears defeat the Washington Redskins 73–0, the largest margin in an NFL game.
- 1941 — U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt addresses Congress after Pearl Harbor (Dec. 8 speech calling Dec. 7 “a date which will live in infamy”); Congress declares war on Japan.
- 1949 — Nationalist (Kuomintang) leaders complete relocation to Taiwan as the Chinese Civil War ends on the mainland (establishing the Republic of China government in Taiwan).
Notable births
- 1542 — Mary, Queen of Scots (monarch, 1542–1587).
- 1894 — James Thurber (American humorist, cartoonist and writer).
- 1943 — Jim Morrison (lead singer, The Doors).
- 1961 — Ann Coulter (American author and commentator).
- 1982 — Nicki Minaj (Trinidadian–American rapper and entertainer).
Notable deaths
- 1980 — John Lennon (musician, former Beatle) — assassinated in New York City on Dec. 8, 1980.
Interesting facts & cultural notes
- December 8 is often linked in memory with the U.S. entry into World War II (Dec. 8, 1941), making the date prominent in WWII-era histories.
- The Ringtheater fire (1881) was one of the 19th century’s deadliest theatre disasters and prompted reforms in emergency exits, stage design and safety procedures in Europe.
- The large Chicago Bears victory in 1940 is still cited in sports trivia as the most lopsided score in NFL championship/playoff history.
