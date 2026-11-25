BASIN — A man is alive after a dramatic rescue from deep inside an abandoned mine in the mountains west of Basin.

According to a social media post, crews with Elkhorn Search and Rescue got the call late Monday night and learned a man was trapped and hurt somewhere inside the mine.

ELKHORN SEARCH AND RESCUE Crews with Elkhorn Search and Rescue got the call late Monday night and learned a man was trapped and hurt somewhere inside the mine.

Getting to him was not easy. Rescuers climbed steep, snow-covered terrain and waded across a cold creek about 50 feet wide.

At the mine, they found a narrow opening and a steep drop. Team members put on climbing gear and went inside, finding the man about 150 feet in. He could not move and had life-threatening injuries.

Rescuers and paramedics warmed him and treated his wounds, then pulled him out through the tight, high-angle opening.

A special vehicle carried him off the mountain and across the creek. A Life Flight helicopter landed in the dark and flew him to a hospital.

Rescuers say abandoned mines are extremely dangerous. Their message is simple: Do not enter abandoned mines.

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