Bozeman is taking another step toward expanding its trail network, with city commissioners approving a master plan for a new pedestrian and bike route on the west side of town.

Connecting Bozeman: New Cattail Creek trail moves forward

The Cattail Creek Corridor and Anchor Route Master Plan calls for roughly 3.5 miles of trail connecting East Valley Center Road to the Gallatin Valley Mall.

For Mike Parks, who has lived in the West Winds area for the past four years, the planned connection could make it easier for residents to explore more of Bozeman on foot.

“I like the idea of being connected and there's people that like walking for miles and that would be good,” Parks said.

Parks regularly walks the area with his four-legged friend, Lacy.

“We try and come out once a day anyway with her give her a little exercise, give me exercise,” Parks said.

The planned route would also include new wayfinding signs to help trail users navigate between destinations.

“Signs that tell you its three miles to the mall and take a left here,” said Addi Jadin, a park and planning development manager with the city.

During a walk along Cattail Street, Jadin explained how the planned route would connect existing trails and green spaces on the west side of Bozeman.

The plan has drawn comparisons to the Gallagator Trail on the east side of town.

The planned route has drawn comparisons to the

Gallagator Trail on the east side of town. Jadin said commissioners and others have made the same connection.

The City Commission approved the master plan last week, allowing the city to move into the next phase of planning.

That includes additional engagement with residents living near the planned route, including the West Winds subdivisions.

“Doing more engagement with the immediate neighbors of the project just to let them know what's going on and get their input on the fine tuning we are going to do,” Jadin said.

The city expects to begin work in the West Winds and Greenway areas next summer. That work is expected to include trail improvements and revegetation.

The project also includes improvements to a nearby playground, which Jadin said is scheduled to be updated.

Parks said the playground is already popular with families in the neighborhood.

“The kids love coming here, this is really good for young families,” he said.

While some improvements could begin next year, the full trail is not expected to be completed until 2030.

Jadin said the project is intended to build on Bozeman’s existing trail network.

“Already such a strong backbone with this trail system and this is such an opportunity to stitch it together,” Jadin said.

For Parks, that growing network is one of the things he appreciates about living in Bozeman.

“I really appreciate what they do to be sure we have a nice place to walk and they keep it up, so many other towns they let it go to pieces and they really keep things up good around here,” Parks said.

And a trail system with plenty of green space? Sounds like the perfect place for Parks.