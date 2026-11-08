BELGRADE, Mont. — Two local agencies are teaming up to make it easier for community members to get vaccinated during respiratory illness season.

WATCH STORY HERE:

Central Valley Fire District partners with health department for vaccine clinic

The Gallatin County Health Department partnered with the Central Valley Fire District to hold a vaccine clinic at the fire department in Belgrade.

Paramedic Joe Doidge said getting vaccinated is not only about protecting yourself, but can also help protect the people around you.

“With vaccinations, you're less likely to contract a viral illness such as the cold and flu,” Doidge said. “And with that, if you're less likely to contract it, then you're less likely to spread it.”

The Gallatin County Health Department also held another vaccine clinic Friday.

Health Officer Lori Christenson said studies show getting a seasonal flu vaccination can reduce the risk of severe illness.

“Seasonal flu vaccination effectiveness studies on average report that severe illnesses are reduced 40 to 60% due to having the flu vaccination,” Christenson said.

Health officials say COVID-19 vaccinations also remain important, even years after the height of the pandemic.

“Medical societies recommend flu and COVID vaccinations for anyone 6 months or older,” Christenson said. “Variants change, which is why we recommend that people get a new, updated vaccination every year.”

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, from Oct. 25 through Oct. 31, flu accounted for 1.4% of weekly emergency department visits in Gallatin County, while COVID-19 accounted for 0.5%.

With respiratory illnesses already sending people to the emergency room, health officials say clinics like these can make vaccines easier to access close to home.

