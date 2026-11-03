CCCS will not renew food service contract with Butte jail

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow is going to have to find a new agency to make food at the Butte jail after the current provider announced they’re not going to renew their contract making the food issue here at the jail more complicated.

CCCS Director Mike Thatcher confirmed to MTN news they will not renew their contract this June to provide three meals a day to the more than 130 inmates at the jail. Thatcher said this was a purely economic issue and nothing to do with recent complaints from inmates about quality and quantity of food.

Raising food costs and staffing issues we’re factors in the decision. Thatcher said the CCCS lost about $60,000 last year in food costs.

Sheriff Ed Lester said CCCS notified him early to give the country time to find a new provider.

“It’s not like they’re pulling out tomorrow or anything, they’re going to stay with us until we find an adequate provider,” Lester said.

This latest development happened after the mother of an inmate related to the Butte Council of Commissioners concerns about food served at the jail.

“I urge the council to work with the sheriff’s office and any relevant contractors or staff to improve portion sizes and the nutritional quality of the meals provided,” Cat Holley told the Council of Commissioners at a recent meeting.

The sheriff said the meals provided by the CCCS meet proper nutritional standards.

“It looks like the vast majority of inmates in our facility are actually gaining weight and to be honest with you most of these individuals leave jail healthier than when they arrive,” Lester said.

The sheriff’s biggest concern is hiring a food provider that uses inmate workers.

“There’s room for contraband, they could sneak food back into the cell block. There’s obviously room for favoritism or bartering system that opens up,” the sheriff said.

Jail Food Folo