Cat-Griz weekend is about more than football in Bozeman. The annual rivalry brings fans from across Montana and beyond, and local businesses are preparing for the crowds and the economic activity that comes with the big game.

At Spectators Bar and Grill, just steps from Bobcat Stadium, getting ready takes plenty of planning. Staff are stocking up, adding security and preparing for one of their busiest days of the year.

"You're preparing for Armageddon, basically," says Terry Thayer, bartender supervisor at Spectators.

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Cat-Griz rivalry brings a boost to Bozeman businesses

Thayer says coolers will be packed to capacity, and the bar brings in additional staff to monitor entrances and keep an eye on the crowd.

"Obviously a lot more security as far as watching the doors and carding people and taking care of making sure that none of the youngsters are trying to sneak in," Thayer says.

The kitchen has its own game plan. Kohlton Saire, kitchen supervisor, says the staff prepares more food and brings in extra supplies to keep up with the increased demand, preparing much more than they would for a regular game day.

"A regular game is still busy, but Cat-Griz is very busy," Saire says.

For the kitchen crew, the work starts early.

"We're getting here at 7 a.m., prepping for two hours before, and then people are going to be in here immediately. It's like, more of a marathon than a short race. You just gotta power through and stay alive," Saire says.

And the business extends well beyond the stadium area.

Ellie Staley, executive director of the Downtown Bozeman Partnership, says the rivalry weekend brings a noticeable boost to downtown businesses, too.

"From an economy perspective it is a big deal here in Bozeman, especially in downtown. Our hotels are full, our restaurants are full. The vibes in downtown are just incredibly high," Staley says.

Downtown events throughout the weekend also give visitors more reasons to explore local businesses, with activities planned Friday and Saturday leading up to kickoff.

From restaurants and hotels downtown to bars near the stadium, Cat-Griz weekend brings a major crowd to Bozeman, and local businesses are getting ready to make the most of it.