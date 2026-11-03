BOZEMAN, Mt. — Leftover Halloween candy can put a little money in children's pockets while also giving back to local schools and nonprofit organizations.

WATCH STORY HERE:

'Cash 4 Candy' gives kids money for Halloween sweets while supporting local schools

For 15 years, Sayre Orthodontics has held its "Cash 4 Candy" event, paying children $1 for every pound of candy they turn in.

But the giving doesn't stop there. The orthodontics office matches that amount with a donation to the child's school.

"With that amount of money that they receive, maybe they'll do a class party, school supplies, other needs the teachers have," orthodontist Jeremy Sayre said. "It can be used in a multitude of ways."

The collected candy is then donated to local nonprofits. In past years, recipients have included the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, HRDC, Family Promise and Adopt a Sox.

Cash 4 Candy runs from Nov. 2 through Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Femi Kessington, MTN News

