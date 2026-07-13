Bystanders and first responders rescue swimmer at Hebgen Lake

BOZEMAN — A man is in critical condition after being rescued by bystanders and emergency responders following a swimming incident at Hebgen Lake.

According to a press release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Hebgen Basin Rural EMS personnel, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a swimmer in distress around 5:25 p.m. Sunday evening.

The adult male was reportedly swimming about 100 yards from shore when he became incapacitated and disappeared beneath the water.

Several bystanders immediately swam to the man's last known location while a nearby boating group and other swimmers joined the search. According to the press release, the group located the man underwater and brought him to shore.

Witnesses reportedly began CPR and other lifesaving measures before emergency medical services (EMS) arrived. Authorities said the man was successfully resuscitated.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, the man was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer thanked the bystanders, boaters and first responders whose actions contributed to the successful rescue.

The swimmer remains in critical condition. MTN News will provide more information as it becomes available.

