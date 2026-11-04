Butte voters select commissioners, reject changing local government

BUTTE - Voters decided on three contested commissioners’ races and a chance to potentially change how the local government is run.

In the District 7 Commissioner race, incumbent Joshua O’Neill took a strong lead with 68 percent of the votes over Ready Frost. Early results show Eric Mankins edging Allison Andersen in the District 9 race.

For District 11, challenger Mitzi Rossillon had a lead over incumbent Tommy Walker.

A majority of voters also opted to retain the existing charter form of government, which means Butte will continue to have a chief executive and 12 commissioners.

WATCH: Early results show voters in favor of keeping Butte's current charter form of government