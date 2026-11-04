BUTTE — According to Butte-Silver Bow County election administrator Cindy Sherman, by Nov. 2, 60 percent of absentee ballots had already been turned in for the midterm election in Butte. As the lunch hour began, a steady stream of in-person voters trickled through the Civic Center on Nov. 3.

Watch here Butte voters head to the polls for midterms:

Butte voters head to the polls for the midterm election

"We vote all the time. We think it’s an important thing, like if you’re going to be a part of the state and if you want to have your voice heard, and you want to complain about something, or if you want to support something, like, you should make sure that you come out and vote," said Brianna Goff.

Goff, a Butte-Silver Bow County resident, and her husband took time out of a hunting vacation in Southwest Montana to pop into the polls. Due to an address change, the Goffs had to fill out their voter registration information before casting their ballots in the midterms.

"It’s pretty fun going out to feel like you’re actually making a change," said Evan Aadland, a first-time voter.

"I’ve talked about voting with my parents before I was 18 and everything, and. ... I’ve always wanted to do that, for sure, and I’m glad I can finally do it now."

Aadland, a Montana Tech student, was joined by three friends at the polls. Seated at another table, Butte voter Jenifer Yohe also came to the polls with a friend.

"I’m just trying to make my voice heard. It’s only one vote but every vote counts!" said Yohe.

At midday, voters make their way through the process as poll workers offer assistance.

Midterm elections typically have a lower voter turnout than general elections, but throughout the day, turnout in Butte appeared to be pretty steady.