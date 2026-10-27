Butte students encouraged to avoid drinking and drugs during Red Ribbon rally

BUTTE - Students here at Butte High are being warned against the peer pressure of vaping, underage drinking and using drugs. They were asked, are you doing those things?

Red Ribbon Week

“No, sir. I keep it straight,” Butte High senior Brooke Johnson said.

Johnson is all about the healthy choice message of Red Ribbon Week, but also knows it isn’t easy for teens to stay on the straight and narrow.

“In today’s day and age, drinking alcohol and, like, smoking, vaping, it’s kind of normalized, especially for high schoolers on social media and stuff,” she said.

This is why Butte kicked off a rally for Red Ribbon Week in the Butte High gymnasium Monday to let kids know there’s plenty of community support for them to avoid these temptations.

Butte Cares noted that data from the Montana Prevention Needs Assessment polling shows less teens in Silver Bow County are reporting using alcohol, drugs and tobacco now than in 2024.

“We started pretty high, and we’re continuing to see the numbers moved down, which is absolutely wonderful,” Butte Cares Director Brittany Masters said.

Some students said being involved in student activities and having like-minded friends helps.

“I think it’s really important to stay drug-free, obviously and surround yourself with people like this, just your peers,” Butte High senior Kendallyn Schad said.