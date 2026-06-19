Butte residents express skepticism as EPA sets new Superfund cleanup standard at 456 ppm

BUTTE — Butte has been part of a massive Superfund cleanup for over 40 years, and the federal government has released new guidelines for the cleanup of toxic heavy metals in soil and attics. A sense of skepticism prevails in discussions about the cleanup, but residents largely agree that human health should be the top priority.

WATCH: Butte's Superfund cleanup threshold has changed. Residents say it's not enough

EPA raises Butte Superfund cleanup threshold to 456 parts per million, drawing skepticism from residents

Lorisa Podgorski remembers when the yard at her childhood home was cleaned 20 years ago. She grew up on Butte's Upper West Side and lives a few blocks from that home.

"You know, in the house that I had kinda grown up in... they actually had to have the sod taken down several feet get it redone. So, I know that it takes time," Podgorski said.

"Honestly, I'd rather have my kids safe. That's the reality. So, if we're allowing more and more things to kinda get shoved under the rug for our kids....what is it going to be like for them in 20 years...or I don't know, even my grandkids?" Podgorski said.

Cleanup of toxic lead in yards like Podgorski's childhood home has been ongoing since 2006. The standard for cleanup was set at 1200 parts per million. In 2024, the federal government proposed new standards for cleanup that would begin in yards and attics that test positive for 175 parts per million. A timeline of 25 to 40 years was floated for the cleanup. Now, the EPA has decided on 456 parts per million with a timeline of 15 years.

Cyrus Western, an EPA representative, defended the new standard.

"We have arrived at a new number that is genuinely protective of human health, but that also allows us to make progress and to make progress quickly," Western said.

Not everyone is satisfied with that number. Moose Petriz, a Butte grandfather, voiced his frustration at a recent public meeting. He and others are concerned that a 15-year timeline for cleanup will impact yet another generation of Butte children. He began his comments with a big sigh. He has been a regular at the public meetings for years.

"It's insulting for us. We have seen that we come and talk to the open public comments... doesn't seem like the comments are taken in, and with respect to that, we wanted the 175...we're not getting that," Petriz said.

Butte-Silver Bow also weighed in on the new standard. Chief Executive JP Gallagher addressed the change at the meeting.

"The 2026 proposed plan lowers Butte's residential lead levels, and we appreciate that the science behind the changes from the 2024 needs to be clearly explained, especially why Butte's numbers differ from Anaconda's when both communities face similar legacy contamination," Gallagher said.

Butte-Silver Bow also pushed for inclusion of a neighborhood near an elementary school and soccer complex near Timber Butte that was left out of the expanded map introduced by the EPA that includes an additional 7,100 properties.

Public comments also addressed the cleanup timeline. Butte-Silver Bow agrees with the EPA's proposed 15-year cleanup timeline, but others want the work completed sooner. Evan Barrett, a long-time community activist and member of the Butte Watchdogs for Social and Environmental Justice, made his position clear.

"We don't particularly care if it's a public employee or a private contractor. The job needs to get done in a limited time, and my personal opinion is it should be done in five years or less," Evan said.

When asked why Atlantic Richfield, the corporation charged with cleaning up the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit, couldn't simply come in and complete the cleanup, Western acknowledged the agency has been working to accelerate that process.

"Yeah, no. We've been working with AR to speed that up, and they're going to take over some of these cleanups," Western said.

Western said much of the delay comes down to access and private property rights, including rentals and property owners who may not live in Butte.

Podgorski said the stakes could not be higher for future generations.

"It's scary to think that if our lead and our arsenic and all these other things that are causing this many issues for our kids. That can't be healthy for our future generations at all," Podgorski said.

Western said he stands behind the EPA's work and promised to deliver results.

"We are going to deliver results. I'll tell you what my cleanup standard is for Butte. Would I move here with my 16-month-old daughter? The answer is yes because I truly believe in EPA and the methodology we have, the process on the books the competency of our staff," Western said.

The EPA is accepting public comment on the proposed cleanup standards.

A press release notes that while verbal public comments can only be submitted at the formal public meeting, written public comments will be accepted throughout the public comment period. Please submit comments via email to EPAButtePPcomments@epa.gov or U.S. mail through June 30, 2026.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ATTN: Butte Superfund Site Team

10 W 15th Street, Suite 3200

Helena, Montana 59626

According to the press release, following the conclusion of the public comment period, EPA will consider all public comments and provide responses in a formal Responsiveness Summary in the Record of Decision Amendment. EPA’s proposal is available for review on the Butte website along with a fact sheet explaining the proposed changes.

The supporting Administrative Record is also available for review. These documents will also be available for review at the library at Montana Tech (1300 W Park Street, Butte, Montana) and at EPA’s Helena office (10 W 15th Street, Suite 3200, Helena, Montana).

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