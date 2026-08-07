Butte Native Wellness Center opens Seven Generations Community Space & Garden

BUTTE — The Butte Native Wellness Center celebrated the grand opening of its Seven Generations Community Space & Garden, a new facility designed to connect Native American members of the community to their cultural roots.

The space was funded by House Bill 872, a Montana initiative strengthening services for behavioral and developmental disabilities in the state.

"Today's celebration is about much more than opening our new space. It's about investing in people, strengthening relationships, and creating opportunity for future generations," Tina Randall said.

Watch the ceremony here:

Butte Native Wellness Center opens

Randall, the health center's executive director, said the renovation of the community space and garden represents a commitment to culture, community, and wellness that provides opportunities for connection, learning, healing, and celebration for generations to come.

Tyson Running Wolf, a member of the Blackfeet Nation and a Montana legislator representing Glacier County, was among those gathered to bless and celebrate the new space.

"We're always trying to find that oyiiyis of where you can settle and where you can be, where you can have a purpose with what we need to do. Oyiiyis, it's called a nest," Running Wolf said.

The facility offers medical care and cultural classes focused on things like cooking and traditional arts. It is also adorned with art made by Native members of the local community.

Jon Bercier, an artist, teacher, and member of the Chippewa Cree Tribe, created a 3D mural on the interior and sculpted 6 massive bison skulls for the exterior of the facility.

"I chose to work with the buffalo, as the buffalo is a great symbol of our culture and gives great energy to the people. It's all about the perseverance and the struggle we have to make it to the next season," Bercier said.

Bercier said the sculpted skulls were a practical necessity as well as an artistic choice.

"I couldn't use real skulls because they are too heavy and if they fell off of there they would hurt someone, so I sculpted them the size of the ancient woods buffalo," Bercier said.

The new facility has been well received by those who use services at the center. Butte powwow president Peggy Falcon praised both the space and the garden, which grows medicinal plants and vegetables.

"I love it. It's the best it's ever been since I've lived here anyway," Falcon said.

"The corn is unbelievable! Six feet tall! Tomatoes galore. We're gonna come and raid it!" Falcon said.

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